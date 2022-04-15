Max Temp Soars To 40 °C Or Above At 16 Places In Odisha, Baripada Hottest With 43.4 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature soared to 40 °C or above at as many as 16 places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Friday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, Baripada recorded the highest maximum day temperature of 43.4 °C followed by Sonepur at 43.2 °C and Bolangir at 43 °C.

Besides, the maximum day temperature at Jharsuguda was recorded at 42.9 °C followed by Jharsuguda was recorded at 42.7 °C, Boudh at 42.5 °C, Sundargarh at 42 °C, Sambalpur at 41.8 °C, Titilagarh at 41.8 °C, Talcher at 41.6 °C, Paralakhemundi at 41 °C, Bhawanipatna at 40.8 °C, Hirakud at 40.6 °C, Keonjhargarh at 40.3 °C, Malkangiri at 40 °C, and at Bhadrak 40 °C, today

Besides, the day temperature recorded in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack stood at 38.2 °C and 39 °C respectively.

In its evening forecast, the IMD regional centre here said that there will be no large change in maximum temperature during the next 5 days over the districts of Odisha.

Maximum Day temperature is likely to be more than 40 °C at many places and likely to be above normal by 2 to 3 °C at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha during the next 4 to 5 days, the Met centre said.

The weatherman has advised taking precautionary measures for hot weather conditions while going outside during midday 12-3 PM.