Marvel Phase 5 Complete List: Black Panther 2, Fantastic Four, new Avengers films and more announced

New York: Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is expanding further with Marvel’s Phase 5. As Marvel Studios returned to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and packed a punch with a robust rollout of series and films. Phase 5 is known as The Multiverse Saga. The studio giant announced as many as 16 titles for fans. Know all Marvel Phase 5 films and shows here.

SHE-HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW

The latest one from Phase 5 is She-Hulk. The upcoming series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from August 17.

Let’s do this. 💚💪 Watch the brand new trailer for #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/yKwL5p4nxO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER

It’s kind of hard to imagine Wakanda without Chadwick Boseman, but the makers have managed to bring back the superhero and his fam to MCU. It is arriving in theaters on November 11, 2022.

SECRET INVASION

Samuel L Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn are going to reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Talos in Secret Invasion. It is arriving on Disney+ Hotstar in Spring 2023.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA

Ant-Man 3 has been finally announced. This time Scot Land as the titular character will be facing the superhero’s arch nemesis, Kang. It is arriving in theaters February 17, 2023.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy are back for another cosmic adventure. The film will release in theaters on May 5, 2023.

ECHO

Following the events of Hawkeye, Maya Lopez’s ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. Season 2 of the much-loved series will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Summer 2023.

LOKI

The audience wanted more of Loki Variants and they’ll seemingly get them in Loki Season 2 which arrives in Summer 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

BLADE

Mahershala Ali stars in the upcoming movie. It will be released in theaters worldwide on November 3, 2023.

IRONHEART

Black Panther had much more to offer than just the titular character and this is just an example. Meet Riri Williams — first in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and then in her own solo series. It will arrive in Fall 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS

Who’s been messing up everything? You know the rest. Find out what she’s been up to in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. She will be arriving in winter 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN

Not your regular superhero for sure! The man without fear returns — with both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprising their roles as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk, respectively. The original series will be premiering in Spring 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER

Chris Evans has passed on his mantle and we have already seen the new Captain America spreading his wings in Falcon an The Winter Soilder. Now fans can watch Sam Wilson as the new man with a plan in new Captain America film. The film will hit the theaters on May 3, 2024.

THUNDERBOLTS

More names will introduce more fans will be added as an exciting new group of heroes arrive in theaters on July 26, 2024.

FANTASTIC FOUR

The OGs are back! Marvel’s first family arrives in theaters on November 8, 2024. The film will start production next year and a year after that fans will watch what they have been waiting for a long time.

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four, in theaters November 8, 2024. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/K0MyKwdmXj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY

Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will bring back the Avengers. The stories of epic superheroes will continue in theaters May 2, 2025

Just announced in Hall H: Marvel Studios' Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters May 2, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/kCxeyYwgN5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

AVENGERS: SECRET WARS

Marvel Studios’ signature style of adventure, in theaters November 7, 2025