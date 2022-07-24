Kim Kardashian’s famous chia pudding recipe here; Read its health benefits

New York: American reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is known to follow a strict and healthy diet.

Once again, Kim Kardashian has stirred up the internet with a simple vegan pudding recipe, which has left fans and netizens around the world amazed with her simple secret recipe to stay in shape. The recipe of her easy-to-make chia pudding recipe went viral on TikTok and has left netizens obsessing over it.

Chia pudding recipe:

Take some chia seeds and put them in a jar.

Add some milk of choice (dairy oat, almond, etc.), yoghurt, and honey.

If you wish to enhance the flavour, you can add chocolate powder, vanilla extract, or any natural flavour of choice. This is an optional step.

Mix well and refrigerate overnight.

Take the jar out, and top it with preferred fruits and nuts (berries, bananas, plums, walnuts, almonds, etc.)

Serve.

​Why is Chia pudding a good choice for breakfast ?

Loaded with the goodness of protein, Chia seed makes for a healthy and satiating breakfast, which helps in curbing odd hunger pangs. What’s more, this simple pudding is made by adding milk, berries or fresh fruits, which helps in boosting overall immunity. The presence of healthy milk fats and protein in milk strengthens the bones, teeth and hair. What’s more, fresh fruits and berries are rich in antioxidants that help in cell regeneration and reduce the damage caused due to the presence of free radicals.