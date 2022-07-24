Kovind Pays Tribute
Outgoing Prez Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before relinquishing charge as the President of India on July 25.

“President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before relinquishing charge as the President of India on July 25. During his tenure, the President has urged fellow citizens to follow the teachings and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and take inspiration from his life,” tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Later in the day, Kovind will address the nation.

