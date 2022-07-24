Outgoing Prez Ram Nath Kovind Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

New Delhi: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before relinquishing charge as the President of India on July 25.

“President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before relinquishing charge as the President of India on July 25. During his tenure, the President has urged fellow citizens to follow the teachings and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and take inspiration from his life,” tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

<>

President Ram Nath Kovind paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before relinquishing charge as the President of India on July 25. During his tenure, the President has urged fellow citizens to follow the teachings and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and take inspiration from his life. pic.twitter.com/pImLtpoZ27 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2022

</>

Later in the day, Kovind will address the nation.