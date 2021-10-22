Manish Anurag Death Case: Tamando IIC Transferred; Cash Bundles Seized From South City Bar

Bhubaneswar: In another development in the mysterious death case of Manish Anurag, Son of senior journalist Nabin Das, Tamando Police Station Inspector In-Charge (IIC) Pramod Patnaik has been transferred to DCP office for dereliction of duty.

As per later information, South City bar owner Pradyumna Jena and constable, Prasanna Behera, who was allegedly running the bar, have been detained by the police for interrogation.

Reportedly, police today raided the South City bar in Patrapada area of Bhubaneswar on charges of being operated without license. Police sources informed that bundles of Rs 10 & Rs 50 currency notes were seized from the bar during the raid.

Notably, the body of Manish was recovered under mysterious circumstances from a pond at Patrapada on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Sunday (October 10) hours after his family allegedly received a ransom call from unidentified persons on Saturday night.