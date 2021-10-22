Father-Son Duo, Associate Held For Killing Youth, Dumping Body On Riverside In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Police have arrested three persons including a father-son duo on charges of killing a youth hailing from Bihar and dumping his body on the Ib riverside.

The arrested were identified as Minaketana Behera (48), his 18-year-old son and his associate Purnachandra Naik (31) of Jarapada in Angul. A country-made pistol, used in the crime, one live bullet and one motorcycle from them, the police said.

According to police, the deceased youth, identified as Pankaj Kumar, a native of Bihar Laxisarai, was staying in a rented house at Kali Nagar area under Orient police station limits.

Police said the murder was a fall out of rivarly due to some monetary dispute among themselves. On Wednesday night, the accused persons shot Pankaj near Kali temple, then carried the dead body on a cycle and dumped it in a bush on the Ib riverside.

The accused person and the deceased were involved in illegal liquor trade in the area. However, their relationship turned bitter due to monetary issues. Following this, the accused trio shot him in the chest and dumped the dead body on the riverside, it was learned.

The arrested accused have been forwarded to the court, the police added.