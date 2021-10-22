Bunty Aur Babli 2 Official Teaser Out!

New Delhi: The teaser of the film Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been released on Friday. The film stars Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari, the teaser hints that there will two sets of Bunty-Babli in the film.

The maker took to its social media handle to share the teaser and wrote: “It’s Bunty Aur Babli vs Bunty Aur Babli this time Fire TEASER OUT NOW. The trailer will be out on 25th October Heart suit Celebrate #BuntyAurBabli2 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 19th November ’21.”

Check Out The Teaser Here:

Talking about the film, it is a rebooted version of the original film. Rani is reprising her role with Saif stepping into Abhishek Bachchan’s shoes. The first film shows the con artists giving up their illegal activities and helping the cop Dashrath Singh, played by Amitabh Bachchan, solve crimes.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is being directed by Varun Sharma and is scheduled to release in theatres on November 19.