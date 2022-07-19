Mani Ratnam Hospitalised After Testing COVID-19 Positive

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has tested positive for COVID-19. Now has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment.

Mani Ratnam recently attended at the teaser launch of Ponniyin Selvan, which took place on July 8. The director has been busy with the post-production work of the film.

On the work front, Mani Ratnam is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated Ponniyin Selvan part 1. Ponniyin Selvan is set to release in two parts. The first part is scheduled for a grand release on September 30 in multiple languages.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Karthi and Jayam Ravi play lead roles. AR Rahman scored the tunes for this period film based on the Chola dynasty. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Kishore, Parthiban, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi play crucial roles in the film.