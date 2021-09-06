Man Kills Wife In Inebriated State In Bolangir

Bolangir: A man allegedly murdered his wife in Phatamunda village under Loisingha PS in Bolangir. The accused allegedly fled from the spot after committing the crime. He is said to have been drunk at the time of the incident.

The police said that the reason of the murder could be a fight that took place between the couple last night.

Sources said the woman was reportedly staying with her family for the last 3 months.

A case has been registered at the Loisingha police station and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. Further investigation into the incident is underway.