Kendrapara: A moving critical care ambulance (108) caught fire near Kajala petrol pump here today after a battery short circuit.

According to reports, the driver and 2 other staffers onboard escaped unhurt in the incident.

The ambulance was returning from Cuttack after dropping off a patient at the hospital. Meanwhile, he noticed the flames and came out of the vehicle. Locals immediately swung into action and doused the flames.