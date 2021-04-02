Man hacks wife & two daughters; injured trio hospitalised

Kamakhyanagar: In a brutal incident, a man allegedly hacked his wife and two daughters at Dimiria village under Guneibili panchayat in Dhenkanal district.

The accused has been identified as Pranabandhu Rout.

As per available information, the man was reportedly jobless that led to altercations with his wife, Minakshi. Irate over the frequent altercations, Pranabandhu attacked his wife and two daughters, Anjali and Monalisa, with a sharp weapon.

Hearing the screams, neighbours rushed into their house and managed to nab the accused.

Reportedly, the injured trio were immediately admitted to Dhenkanal DHH. However, Minakshi was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after her health condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the case.