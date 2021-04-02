Man Kills Sister-In-Law To Get Hold Of Property

Cuttack: In a brutal incident, a man allegedly murdered his sister-in-law (brother’s wife) at Sikharpur Upara Sahi under Chauliaganj police limits of Cuttack.

The accused identified as Himanshu Mohanty.

According to available information, the crime is suspected to have taken place over a property dispute.

Reportedly, the deceased, identified as Kamakhi Bhuyan, was living with her children after the demise of her husband. However, the accused had been eyeing her property for long following which the duo had earlier engaged in several altercations.

Hence, Kamakhi’s brother suspects that Himanshu eliminated his sister-in-law in order to acquire the property.

As per the last reports, police have seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Cops have also apprehended the accused for questioning.