Orissa High Court To Function Virtually From April 5; Know More

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court will function only by virtual mode/video conferencing from April 5, 2021.

The decision was adopted keeping in view the recent reports of a corresponding increase in COVID-19 positive cases in the State.

The following guidelines have been issued which will come into effect from April 5.

Filing of cases: Cases should be either filed through the drop-box near the premises or via email or the e-portal.

Grant of certified copies: The grant of certified copies have been suspended and the orders available on the official website shall be utilized in place of certified copies.

Functioning of subordinate courts and Tribunals: The functioning of the lower courts and various tribunals would be as usual in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure as prescribed. However, if there is any such situation, wherein the tribunals or the subordinate courts want to resort to virtual mode, then they can intimidate the same to the District judge or the High Court (in case of tribunals).

As per an office order of the Orissa High Court, in accordance with the protocols laid down by the Centre and State Government regarding large gathering due to fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country and in light of the recent reports of corresponding increase in COVID-19 positive cases in the State, the High Court of Orissa shall function only by virtual mode/video conferencing from April 5, 2021 until further orders.

As far as Subordinate Courts and Tribunals of the State are concerned, the following guidelines shall be followed w.e.f. 05.04.2021:-

i.) The Subordinate Courts and Tribunals of the State shall continue to function as usual in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure issued vide letter no. XLIX-E-4/2020/1933/38 dtd. 11.02.2021.

ii.) However, if the circumstances concerning COVID-19 so warrant it shall be open to the concerned Judge to resort to virtual hearing under intimation to the District Judge.

iii.) Similarly, if the circumstances concerning COVID-19 so warrant it shall be open to the Tribunals to resort to virtual hearing under intimation to the High Court.

iv.) Working of Subordinate Courts and Tribunals in the State shall be suspended under intimation to the High Court, by the concerned District Judge or the Presiding Officer of the Tribunal, as the case may be, in areas which are declared as containment zone.

v.) Production of accused persons before the Courts, except in the first instance, may be done through video conferencing.

vi.) The cause lists, orders passed by the Courts and next date of cases shall be uploaded in the website of the District Courts in timely manner.

Filing of cases and documents shall be done either through drop box (kept near the counters of the Copying Section) during usual filing hours or through e-mail at efiling.od-hc@gov.in or through e-filing portal. No case should be filed through more than one mode.

For listing of cases, mention may be made by filing mention memos in the drop box (kept near the counters of the Copying Section) between 11 A.M. to 12 noon. Urgent matters where oral mentioning is felt necessary can be done before the Deputy Registrar (Judicial) through video conferencing between 11 AM to 12 noon. The link for such video conferencing shall be provided in cause list notice.

Learned counsel and Parties in Person shall appear before Courts only through video conferencing. The links for such video conferencing for each Bench shall be published in usual manner in the cause list notice. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for hearing of cases through hybrid arrangement, having reference to Office Order dtd. 29.01.2021 shall remain in abeyance till further orders.

Grant of certified copies shall remain suspended and the Orders and Judgments passed by the Hon’ble Court as available in the Court’s website (or printout thereof) may be utilized in lieu of certified copies in the manner prescribed in High Court’s Notification No.4587 dtd. 25.03.2020 and such arrangement shall remain in force till further orders.

Functioning of the Lawzima Courts shall remain suspended till further orders.