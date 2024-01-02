Japan plane catches fire while landing at Tokyo airport

Tokyo: A fire broke out in a plane on a runway at Japan’s Tokyo Haneda airport on Tuesday, according to footage broadcast by country’s public broadcaster NHK. Flames were seen coming out of the windows of an aircraft.

A possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft is being seen as the reason for the blaze on the plane, Nippon TV reported. Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan.

NHK reported that it is believed that the plane was hit by another aircraft, possibly a Japan Coast Guard plane. Japan’s Coast Guard said that it is checking reports about a collision between its aircraft and the plane.

A coast guard official at Haneda Airport said as per news agency AFP that they were “checking details” as “it’s not clear if there was a collision. But it is certain that our plane is involved.