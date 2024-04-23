PM Modi Reiterates Claim Against Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra on Tuesday reiterated that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wanted Muslims to have the first claim on the nation’s resources. “I was present at the meeting where he said this. This was not the only time he said this,” PM Modi said.

Among its first works when it came to power in 2004, the Congress carried out a pilot project of snatching SC-ST and OBC reservations and granting them to Muslims. “The Congress wanted to implement the project in the entire country. But it couldn’t due to the Supreme Court’s intervention,” he said.

PM Modi said that the Congress would snatch the ‘streedhan’ and ‘mangalsutra’ of women and distribute them among others if it comes to power. PM Modi said that he only upheld the “truth” when he said that the Congress wanted to snatch the people’s property and distribute it among its own people. “Two-three days ago I exposed the Congress’s politics of vote-bank and appeasement. The Congress was so peeved at me, that it started abusing me.”

He said: “Their leader said that the Congress would X-ray your property. They even mentioned in their manifesto that they will survey your property and the jewellery worn by your women. If you have anything in jars, it will be X-rayed. If you have two homes, they will X-ray your property and snatch one house.” He seemed to be referring to Rahul Gandhi’s comment in February that “caste survey is social X-ray”.