Man Attacked By Miscreants Over Extortion Money

Cuttack: A man was allegedly attacked by the miscreants after he refused to pay the extortion money. The incident was reported from Mirakamal Patna under Mangalabag Police station in Cuttack.

The victim has been identified as Kalim Akhtar of the same area.

As per reports, Kalim had recently built a house at the Mirakamal Patna area. While construction of the house, some miscreants demanded Rs 3 Lakh extortion money to the house owner and also threatened to dire consequences. However, Kalim builds the house without paying extortion money.

Thereafter, Kalim shifted to his new house. Meanwhile, the miscreants barged into his house and thrashed him to black and blue, leaving him critically injured.

Later, the locals informed the police about the incident. On being informed, police rushed to rescue Kalim and admitted him to the hospital.

Following the complaint by Kalim, police registered a case and launched a probe to nab the accused in this connection.