Man arrested from Chhattisgarh for raping assistant professor in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police have arrested the accused involved in the alleged rape of a former assistant professor of a city-based private institution.

As per reports, a police team led by Khandagiri IIC apprehended the accused, identified as Omesh Sudhakar, from Chhattisgarh late on Wednesday night.

The arrested accused was produced before a local court in the neighbouring state and is being brought to Odisha on transit remand. The police team will reach Bhubaneswar on Friday, sources said.

According to reports, the accused and the complainant were studying together in college. The woman had shifted to Bhubaneswar last year and was working as an assistant professor at a private institution in Jagamara area.

In September 2021, the accused called her to a hotel in Jagamara area. The complainant alleged that the accused spiked her drink following which she fell unconscious. The accused then raped her and also captured photos and videos of the shameful act. The accused allegedly raped the woman multiple times by blackmailing with her nude photographs to make it viral.

Unable to bear the trauma, the complainant left the job and returned to her native place in the neighbouring state. As time passed by, she mustered courage and narrated her ordeal before her parents recently and an FIR was lodged with the Kabir Nagar police station.

