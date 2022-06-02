Bhubaneswar Reports Cyber Fraud Worth Of Over Rs 95 Lakh In May

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Capital city recorded cyber financial fraud to the tune of Rs 95 lakh in the month of May, according to a statement issued by the police on Thursday.

According to the monthly summary of the cybercrime help desk of Bhubaneswar urban police district (UPD), financial fraud of Rs 95,75,374 was recorded in May 2022. Of the total fraud, the cyber police managed to refund and block a total amount of Rs 7,69,562.

A total of 336 complaints were received during the month of December last year, out of which 300 calls were from Bhubaneswar only.

Out of these calls, 136 calls pertained to UPI (Universal Payment Interface) fraud, 54 were pertaining to Credit/Debit Cards and 110 were other frauds.

Meanwhile, the Cyber and Economic Offences Police Station has become functional in the city since 30 December 2021.

Victims of cyber fraud in Bhubaneswar UPD (Urban Police District) can contact the Cyber Help Desk by dialling 7440006709.