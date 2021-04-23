Maharashtra Health Minister downplays Virar hospital fire incident

New Delhi: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that the Virar hospital fire incident should not be given too much importance.

Thirteen people had lost their lives in the tragic incident of fire. The health minister said the incident do not deserve to be a national news.

A fire broke out at Vijay Vallabh COVID-19 care hospital in Virar in Maharashtra following a short circuit in the AC unit of the ICU.

Tope said the state government has ordered a probe into the incident. The minister said that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of the fire victims.

Tope said that Maharashtra will talk about oxygen, Remdesivir, an adequate quantity of vaccines and nothing else.