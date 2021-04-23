TVF’s Aspirants: Abhilash Thapliyal Gains Massive Recognition For His Role As SK

New Delhi: Abhilash Thapliyal, whom we have seen in different avatars, has garnered praises for his character as SK in the web series by TVF (The Viral Fever) titled Aspirants.

Truly the story of a tortoise from old Rajinder Nagar, the hub of IAS aspirants, it is full of hopes, emotions and broken dreams. The story is about three friends, Abhilash (Naveen Kasturia), Guri (Shivankit Singh Parihar) and SK (Abhilash Thapliyal), who have just one aim – to clear the IAS exam.

For Abhilash Thapliyal, whom we have seen in different avatars, playing SK was challenging. He says, “SK is very different from who I am and how I am. I am this hyper-energetic guy, but SK is calm, composed and sensible. Also the transition in his character, from a 21-year-old boy to 34-year-old man, who has seen his share of failures, was difficult to portray. The accent too had to be learnt for he comes from Bihar.”

About the response Abhilash adds, “The beautiful thing is when people are able to pick the nuances of the characters you have played. To be put in the same bracket of actors they look up to is overwhelming because I am not even close to Pankaj Tripathi or Manoj Bajpayee or Kay Kay Menon.” In fact, Abhilash went through a series of auditions to become SK. So, will there be a sequel? The actor says, “It is justified only if there’s a logical script and rational extension to it. But right now, I just want to enjoy all the appreciation and love our project has got.”