Maha Minister Nawab Malik Sent To Judicial Custody

Mumbai: A special court here on Monday remanded Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Malik was arrested on February 23 by the ED after over seven hours of questioning.

The central agency has alleged Malik used to introduce fake tenants on properties bought with money belonging to gangster Dawood Ibrahim to reduce the registration value of the land.

Earlier in the day, Malik was produced before the Special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court. During the hearing, the ED demanded the Maharashtra minister be sent to judicial custody.