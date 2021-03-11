Maha Govt Imposes Week-Long Lockdown In Nagpur From March 15

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to impose a weeklong lockdown in Nagpur district from 15 to 21 March amid spike in novel Coronavirus cases.

However, essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open.

Essential services like medicine and grocery shops, hospitals, milk and vegetables and fruits outlets will remain open. Liquor shops and eateries will remain closed, but home delivery will be allowed. Shops selling meat will also be allowed to remain open.

“Nagpur has been witnessing increase in Covid patients. Hence, it has been decided that all the areas under the jurisdiction of Nagpur Police Commissionerate will be under total lockdown between March 15 and 21,” district guardian minister Nitin Raut said at a press conference.

The minister further said, “Except for 25 per cent attendance in government offices and industries, all other establishments and non-essential shops will remain closed for the period and police have been directed to ensure strict curfew in these areas.”

Apart from Nagpur Municipal Corporation area, lockdown will also be imposed in adjoining towns like Kamptee, Koradi and Hingna.

Offices that have to carry out financial year-end operations will be allowed to function with full capacity, Raut said.

Nagpur has been witnessing steady rise in daily count of Covid positive cases. On Wednesday, the city recorded 1,710 cases.

Maharashtra recorded 1.31 lakh new Covid cases in February, up from 92,177 recorded in January and 1.20 lakh in December.