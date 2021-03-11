Three Held In Sundargarh Loot Case

Sundargarh: At least three persons were arrested today on the charges of looting Rs 24 lakh from a businessman in Sundargarh district on 22 October last year.

The accused have been identified as Ashutosh Jha, Mohit Ray, and Deepak Kumar Sahu.

According to available information, on 22 October, 2020, the accused trio looted Rs 24 lakh from one Pinku Suna, an employee of a private company. Following this, Dhaneswar Mohanty, the company’s cash manager lodged a complaint with the local police station.

On the basis of the complaint, police had registered a case and launched a probe to nab the miscreants.

After pertinent efforts, police arrested three persons involved in a loot case today. The cops also seized a country-made pistol, a sword, and a bike from their possession.