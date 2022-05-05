M.Phil, Ph.D Viva-voce Exams: UGC Issues Important Notice; Check Here

Bhubaneswar: The University Grant Commission (UGC) has released an important notice to the vice-chancellors of universities and principals of colleges regarding the conduct of M. Phil and Ph.D viva-voce examinations.

In a letter, the UGC said, “The higher education institutions may consider to conduct the M. Phil, Ph.D viva-voce examination through offline/video-conferencing using Google, Skype or any other technologies or reliable and mutually convenient technology.”

Earlier, the UGC had issued guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities on April 29, 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation and subsequent lockdown.