Woman’s Decomposed Body Recovered Near Railway Station In Khurda

Khurda: The decomposed body of a woman was recovered near a railway track in Kuhuri railway station under Khurda Road railway division today.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body lying near the railway tracks and informed the police about the same.

On getting information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the woman might have been murdered and later her body was dumped near the railway station.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the woman.