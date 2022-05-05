Illicit Liquor Manufacturing Unit Busted In Sambalpur, Seven Held

Sambalpur: A joint team of Sambalpur excise department has busted an illegal country liquor manufacturing unit in Deulabandha area of Sambalpur with the arrest of seven persons in this connection.

The identities of the accused persons were not known immediately.

According to reports, the officials have conducted a raid at an illegal liquor manufacturing unit in Deulabandha area and arrested seven persons in this connection.

The cops have also seized a huge quantity of spurious liquor, chemicals, packing machine, and logos/labels of reputed companies from them.

Further investigation is underway in this regard, officials said.