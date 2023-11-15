Low Pressure over BoB likely to turn into depression today

Bhubaneswar: The low pressure over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into depression today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning.

November 15, 2023:

Squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over Westcentral Bay of Bengal.

November 16-17:Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely along and off Odisha coast, and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal.

November 17-18:

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely along and off Odisha coast and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea during the above mentioned dates to the respective regions. They should return to the shore as soon as possible, said IMD.Bhubaneswar MeT Centre informed that a yellow warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for several Odisha districts. Three districts of the state- Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Puri are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall under the influence of the system.