3 dead, 1 critical as Car falls of ghat roads

Koraput: As many as three persons have been killed in the car accident in Koraput whereas one person has been critically injured.

The accident took place in the Potangi Jodimadeli ghat road, said available reports.

The critically injured car passenger has been rescued and admitted to the Koraput Headquarter Hospital (DHH). The vehicle was going from Chhattisgarh to Andhra Pradesh when the car accident in Koraput took place said reports.

Reports further say that the occupants of the car were a daughter her husband and father and mother. The police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.