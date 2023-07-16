Low pressure forms over Northwest Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has been formed over north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand under the influence of yesterday’s cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal.

IMD informed that the western end of the monsoon trough line runs near its normal position and the eastern end runs south of its normal position. It passes through Ganganagar, Narnaul, Aligarh, Varanasi, Daltonganj, centre of low-pressure area thence southeastwards to eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal around July 18, 2023.

“In view of the above meteorological condition, a wet spell of monsoon rainfall activity is likely to continue over Odisha with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall,” said IMD.

Weather Forecast And Warning

Day-1: (Valid up to 0830 Hrs IST of 17.07.23)

Orange Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Nuapada, Sonepur, Bolangir, Deogarh.

Day-2: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 17.07.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 18.07.2023.)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Sonepur, Deogarh, Nabarangapur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Bargarh.

Day-3: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 18.07.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 19.07.2023)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangapur, Nuapada.

Day-4: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 19.07.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 20.07.2023)

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangapur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.