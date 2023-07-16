10 held for trying to strike CGL question paper deal at Odisha-West Bengal border

Bhubaneswar: At least 10 persons, including a woman from Digha, were detained by Balasore police on Sunday morning while they were trying to strike a deal for the question papers of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) ahead of the exams conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

6 cars, one bus, and certificates of some applicants have reportedly been seized from the accused.

The kingpin of the question paper racket is said to be from Bhubaneswar whose identity has not been disclosed by the police yet.

The CGL exams began on July 14 and will continue till July 27, 2023.