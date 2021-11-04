Loot Motive Behind Attack On Woman, Daughter In City: 2 Including Prime Accused Held

Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the murderous attack on a woman and her daughter inside their house at Sailashree Vihar in Bhubaneswar on Monday, Commissionerate Police today arrested two persons including prime accused Rupesh Panda.

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash informed that the actual motive behind the crime was to loot the house of vaulables. Prime accused Rupesh had a home loan and was in dire need of money. Therefore, a month ago he hatched an unusual plan and roped in his associate, Sanjay Panda to execute the task.

The accused duo bought a ladies’ dress, knife, and a toy gun used in crime from the Unit-I market, Dash added.

The prime accused Rupesh Panda had barged into the house of the victims by wearing a female dress and attacked the duo with a knife. All three sustained injuries during the struggle and were admitted to Capital Hospital.

After being discharged from the hospital yesterday, Panda was detained by police for interrogation. But, he tried to mislead the cops by claiming that some unknown persons compelled him to enter the house.

When the investigating cops found that Panda claim was false, they intensified the questioning. Unable to further mislead the cops, Panda confessed to have scripted the entire burglary plan and roped in his associate Sanjay to execute the crime.