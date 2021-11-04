Diwali Special: Rajinikanth Movie ‘Annaatthe’ Releases In Theaters

Mumbai: Superstar Rajinikanth is set to give the perfect Diwali gift to fans with the release of his latest film, Annaatthe.

The Tamil action-drama has been directed by Siva and also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Khushboo and others. The film also happens to be the first collaboration of Rajinikanth and Siva.

In what we’ve seen in the trailer so far, Annaatthe revolves around Rajinikanth, who plays a doting brother to his highly dependent sister (Keerthy Suresh).

However, post marriage, the sister comes out of her comfort zone and the safety bubble of her elder brother. She gets a reality check and the truth of how the world functions sneaks up on her.

While Annaatthe is your staple brother-sister old-school relationship we’ve seen in Indian films for decades, Siva also promises some high-voltage, over-the-top action sequences fraught with signature Rajinikanth dialogues and punchlines.