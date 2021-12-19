PM Modi in Goa today

Goa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Goa on Sunday for the celebrations marking the union territory’s liberation day.

During the event, PM Modi will felicitate the freedom fighters and veterans of ‘Operation Vijay,’ a mission undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule.

Before the official event at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa’s Taleigao, PM Modi will also visit Martyr’s Memorial in Panaji to pay floral tributes. At around 2:30pm, he will attend the Sail Parade and flypast at Miramar, Panaji, the PMO informed.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in India and it marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule.

The Portuguese colonised several parts of India in 1510 but by the end of the 19th-century Portuguese colonies in India were limited to Goa, Daman, Diu, Dadra, Nagar Haveli and Anjediva Island.