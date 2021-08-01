Law Against Triple Talaq Proved To Be A ‘Big Reform: Minority Affairs Minister

New Delhi: Muslim Women Rights Day was observed by different organisations across the country on Sunday where Muslim women wholeheartedly thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the law against Triple Talaq.

Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav attended Muslim Women Rights Day programme in New Delhi today.

The Ministers also interacted with several Triple Talaq victim Muslim women.

The Muslim women thanked the Prime Minister for bringing the law against the practice of Triple Talaq on 1st August 2019 which has made the social malpractice of Triple Talaq a criminal offence.

They said that the Government has strengthened the “self-reliance, self-respect and self-confidence” of the Muslim women of the country and protected their constitutional, fundamental and democratic rights by bringing the law against Triple Talaq.

Addressing the Muslim women on the occasion, Smt. Smriti Irani said that 1st August is a day to salute the struggle of Muslim women against Triple Talaq. She said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Labour Ministry will work united to encourage entrepreneurship among Muslim women. She also said that the Muslim women have been immensely benefitted through schemes such as “Mudra Yojana”, “Jan Dhan Yojana”, “Stand Up India”, “Poshan Abhiyan”.

On the occasion, Shri Bhupender Yadav said that the Government has been working to ensure the dignity and empowerment of women from every section of society.

The Government has ensured the dignity of Muslim women by bringing the law against Triple Talaq. Most of the major Muslim countries have also abolished Triple Talaq. He said that the Government’s policy of “Development without Discrimination” has created an atmosphere of trust across the country.

The Government’s decision to provide quota for OBC and economically backward sections in medical/dental studies will benefit poor sections of the Muslim community also. Shri Bhupender Yadav said that the Government has always worked for the welfare of the needy.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Naqvi said that the law against Triple Talaq has proved to be a “big reform” to ensure the Constitutional rights of Muslim women which has shown “better results”. There is a significant decline in Triple Talaq cases across the country after the law came into effect, the Minister said.