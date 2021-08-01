Odisha MPs Seek GI Tag For Kendrapara Rasabali

Bhubaneswar: Seeking Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Kendrapara Rasabali, state ruling BJD MPs–Subhash Singh, Munna Khan and Mamata Mohanta on Sunday met Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and submitted a memorandum regarding the same.

“Kendrapara Rasabali originated in Baladevjew Temple more than 400 years ago. It is deep-fried patties of cheese that are soaked in thickened milk. Several people in Kendrapara district of Odisha depend on its sale for livelihood,” the letter read.

“However, due to improper marketing strategies and misuse of its name, it has failed to gain widespread recognition. The GI tag would help put Kendrapara on the global culinary map besides boosting its export to the national and international markets,” they said in the letter.

Notably, last year in July, residents of Kendrapara had demanded the Odisha government to take steps for GI certification for the Rasabali.

In 2019, ‘Kandhamal Haladi’ and ‘Odisha Rasagola’ were bestowed the GI tag by Intellectual Property India, an organisation functioning under Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.