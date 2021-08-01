IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In Odisha Till Aug 3

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here today predicted light to moderate rainfall across the state till Tuesday.

As per the IMD, the Well Marked Low Pressure Area has formed over southeast Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level persists.

It is likely to move west northwestwards across southern parts of Uttar Pradesh during next two days, the IMD stated.

Under the influence of this, several places in the State will witness light to moderate rainfall.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nuapada, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Sonepur and at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha, the IMD further added.