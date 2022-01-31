Last Date For Haj 2022 Application Forms Extended

New Delhi: The Haj Committee of India has extended the last date for applying for the annual pilgrimage Haj.

In a circular, the Haj Committee of India stated that the last date for filling up of online Haj application forms by intending pilgrims is extended up to February 15, 2022.

“In view of the representation received from several State Haj Committees, the last date for filling up of online Haj Application forms by the intending pilgrims is extended up to 15th February, 2022,” the circular read.

Consequently, applicants possessing of machine-readable valid Indian International passports issued on or before 15th February, 2022 and valid upto 31st December, 2022 will be eligible to apply for Haj 2022, the circular said.