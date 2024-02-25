‘Lahore 1947’ Cinematographer Santosh Sivan Honored With Pierre Angénieux Tribute At Cannes!

The upcoming film ‘Lahore, 1947’ produced by Aamir Khan Productions is indeed one of the most awaited films that have been eagerly looked up to by the masses. The periodic film boasts one of the most prominent and creative names in the entertainment industry, as the trio of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan are teaming up for the first time for this film. The director has also brought the immensely talented Santosh Sivan as the cameraman of Lahore 1947 who is been honored with a Pierre Angénieux tribute at Cannes.

The cinematographer Santosh Sivan becomes the first Indian to be conferred with Cannes’ Pierre Angénieux tribute. ‘Lahore 1948’ cinematographer will be honored with the tributary award on May 24, the penultimate day of the 77th edition of the festival. On May 23, Cannes will also arrange a masterclass with the cinematographer. With the recognition, Santosh joins a prestigious list of past recipients of the award, which includes the likes of Edward Lachman, Agnès Godard, Barry Ackroyd, and Roger Deakins. Moreover, it is indeed a relishing note to have such a talented cinematographer on board for Lahore 1947. This has indeed raised the excitement to witness how the maverick cinematographer will cast his magic in the film.

Talking about ‘Lahore 1947’, Aamir Khan will take over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while accomplished director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project, and Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will be leading the film as the main actors.