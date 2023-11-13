Koraput priest murder: 7 including two women arrested

Koraput: Cracking the mystery behind the murder of a temple priest in Koraput district, the Town police on Sunday claimed to have arrested seven persons involved in the murder.

The accused persons with the motive of looting valuables tied the priest of Maa Budhi Thakurani temple, Ramesh Tripathy. They had also covered his head with a piece of cloth as a result of which the priest died of suffocation, said Koraput SDPO Shrabani Nayak in a press conference.

The arrested accused persons are Pratap Takri, Kisan Bagh, Naraj Benia, Mahendra Manigarahi, Ashok Rai, Rama Goud and Saraswati Jani, the police officer said.

Deceased Ramesh Tripathy is a retired civil servant. After the death of his two sons and his wife, he was living in a house on the backside of the temple.

Saraswati Jani of Hatpada, who was working in her house as a domestic help, along with his associates prepared a plan to rob the house, SDPO Nayak informed.

The incident took place on the night of November 8. After getting the information on the 9th, the police formed a team and started the investigation. She added that six mobile phones, one burnt mobile, gold and silver jewellery and Rs 15,000 in cash were seized from them and all the accused have been forwarded to the court.