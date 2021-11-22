Koraput Man Gets 35 Years RI For Raping Minor

Koraput: A man hailing from Koraput’s Borigumma area was awarded 35 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a Special Fast Track and POCSO Court at Jeypore for kidnapping and gangraping a minor girl.

The convict has been identified as Sundar Roop. Further, the court has ordered the District Legal Service Authority to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the victim.

Judge Pradip Kumar Sasmal convicted Roop and also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on him. The Court has ruled that on default to pay the fine, Roop has to undergo imprisonment of another 11 months.

As per the court’s order fine to be deposited by Roop will be paid to the rape survivor.

According to the proceedings of the case, Roop along with a minor boy had kidnapped the victim in the Borigumma area of the Koraput district in 2016. He had repeatedly raped the victim in the presence of the minor boy.

Roop was arrested and forwarded to court by the police after a complaint was lodged at the Borigumma police station.