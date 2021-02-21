Khurda Admin Stops Jatra in Begunia Over Covid-19 Norms Violation

Khurda: In view of the violation of several Covid-19 guidelines, the Khurda district administration has now halted the Jatra performed at Begunia market in the late night of Saturday.

According to sources, the opera party was organising the event with the presence of a huge congregation of audience n the market with no social distance and other preventive measures for Covid-19.

Upon receiving information about the activity, Khurda sub-collector along with the Begunia Tehsildar visited the spot and later stopped the Jatra midway.