Fake journalists detained with ganja consignment

Koraput: At least two persons, pretending to be journalists, were detained by the police for allegedly transporting ganja at Tikaput village in Koraput district.

The detainees have been identified as Sushant Durga and Anil Sagar of Kalahandi district.

According to sources, the seizure occurred while a police team led by Nandapur SDPO Sanjay Mohapatra was conducting vehicle checking at Tikaput village. Cops intercepted a speeding motorcycle in the wee hours of Sunday and upon search found the contraband weighing round 30kg.

Following detention, police also seized the contraband consignment and the motorcycle.