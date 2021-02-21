Dhenkanal: Fire Breaks Out At OPTCL Grid

Dhenkanal: A major fire erupted at OPTCL (Odisha Power Transmission Corporation) power grid near Meramundali in Dhenkanal district.

According to sources, no human casualty or injury has been reported so far. However, properties worth over lakhs were gutted in the blaze.

On being informed, at least 10 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames.

Though the exact cause behind the fire has not been ascertained, it is suspected that a blast in the feeder due to overheating might have sparked the fire, sources said.