Kerala’s Famous Snake Handler Vava Suresh Bitten By Cobra, Hospitalised 

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned snake-catcher Vava Suresh, who has rescued over 50,000 snakes and other animals, is battling for his life again at a Kottayam hospital after a cobra bit him on Monday.

Reportedly, the incident took place while Suresh was trying to capture a cobra in Kurichi, Kottayam when the snake bit him on his right leg.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital. His condition remains critical.

Earlier, he has survived almost half a dozen lethal bites after spending a lot of time at various hospitals.

Cooperation and Registration Minister V.N. Vasavan, who hails from Kottayam, is overseeing the treatment and State Health Minister Veena George has announced the state will take care of his treatment.