Lunar New Year 2022: Welcoming The Year Of The Tiger

Millions of people have started to celebrate the Chinese lunar new year on Tuesday. Saying goodbye to the Ox, we enter the Year of the Tiger on February 1, 2022.

The date of Chinese New Year is based on the movement of the moon and the beginning of the winter solstice.

Though the pandemic continues to overshadow the occasion, with public festivities once again pared down or canceled in many cities, millions of families around the world will still be celebrating at home.

It all begins about a week ahead of the new year. On the 26th day of the last lunar month — January 28 this year — festive cakes and puddings are made. The word for cakes and puddings is “gao” in Mandarin or “go” in Cantonese, which sounds the same as the word for “tall,” meaning eating them is believed to lead to improvements and growth in the coming year.

Then, a big cleanup is done in homes on the 28th day, which was January 30 this year. The aim here is to rid your home of any bad luck that’s accumulated over the past year.