Keonjhar: Explosion In Steel Plant, No Casualties

Keonjhar: An explosion occurred in the induction furnace at KJS Ahluwalia steel plant at Barapada under Rugudi police limits in Keonjhar district. No casualties have been reported in this incident.

A truck laden with iron ore, parked near the blast furnace was partially damaged after the explosion. The exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

The staffs first noticed the blaze from the induction furnace and immediately called the fire brigades to douse the flames.

The fire service personnel on receiving information rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.