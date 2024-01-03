Cheetah Cubs
Kuno National Park Welcomes Three Cheetah Cubs In New Year

By Itishree Sethy
Madhya Pradesh:  Namibian Cheetah “Asha” has given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The information regarding the birth of cubs was shared by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who also shared the pictures of the cubs on ‘X’.

‘Asha’ along with other big cats was translocated to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park from African country.

