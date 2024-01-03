Kuno National Park Welcomes Three Cheetah Cubs In New Year

Madhya Pradesh: Namibian Cheetah “Asha” has given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

The information regarding the birth of cubs was shared by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who also shared the pictures of the cubs on ‘X’.

Purrs in the wild! Thrilled to share that Kuno National Park has welcomed three new members. The cubs have been born to Namibian Cheetah Aasha. This is a roaring success for Project Cheetah, envisioned by PM Shri @narendramodi ji to restore ecological balance. My big congrats… pic.twitter.com/c1fXvVJN4C — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) January 3, 2024

‘Asha’ along with other big cats was translocated to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park from African country.