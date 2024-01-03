Mumbai Police highlights issue of Cyberbullying with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, saying, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Yahan’!

Excel Entertainment’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been finally released and has brought along an immensely relatable subject for the youth of this generation. The film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav talks about the social media world and how it affects the lives of the youths of this generation. While the film has indeed struck a chord with a large chunk of the audience, it has also grabbed the attention of the Mumbai Police who have used the title of the film in an interesting way to spread awareness about cyberbullying among the audience.

Mumbai Police took to their social media and shared the picture that reads, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Yahan’ WHEN WE INDULGE IN CYBER BULLYING’. They further jotted down the caption –

“Cyber bullying is not a La(la)ughing matter- Trolling of any kind is strongly condemned and is a punishable offence.

The right to free speech doesn’t give you the right to hate speech-exercise your rights without violating that of others.

#ScrollDontTroll

#SayNoToCyberBulling”

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has been helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, backed by Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby’s Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. The film is now streaming on Netflix.