Rakul Preet Celebrates Republic Day From Dubai; Writes “Jai Hind”As She Wishes All!

Indian Actress Rakul Preet added a touch of patriotism to her celebrations this Republic Day as she marked the occasion from Dubai. Despite being away from home, Rakul managed to win hearts with her heartfelt tribute to the nation. The actress shared glimpses of her Republic Day festivities on social media, as she waved the flag in a white top and fitted jeans, paired with a floral blazer.

Rakul’s celebration resonated with fans as she not only embraced the significance of Republic Day but also used the opportunity to express her love for the country. Taking to social media, she writes “Happppy Republic Day to all the people #iaihind”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

</>