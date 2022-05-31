Kashmiri Pandit Teacher Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: A Kashmiri Pandit teacher was shot dead by some terrorists at a school at Gopalpora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Tuesday. The identity of the deceased teacher was not immediately known.

She sustained grave injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where she succumbed. Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

The attack came days after Amreen Bhat, a 35-year-old woman artist, was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew was wounded when terrorists attacked them at their home in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday last.

An off-duty police constable, Saifullah Qadri, was earlier killed and his nine-year-old daughter was injured after terrorists fired at them in Srinagar on Tuesday last.

Qadri’s murder was the seventh killing of a police officer in Kashmir this year and the third in Srinagar this month.